Cold hard facts on warming
SCIENTISTS BRING THE HEAT — There is no sugarcoating it. The headlines from the United Nations’ sweeping new review of climate science are grim. The world will likely surpass a crucial warming threshold up to a decade sooner than previously predicted, with virtually no scenarios that avoid it. It is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” the strongest statement yet from scientists (who don’t typically express 100 percent certainty) in the sixth assessment by the International Panel on Climate Change. For the first time, they also definitively linked greenhouse gas emissions to the disasters unfolding around the globe, from wildfires to flooding to extreme heat.www.politico.com
