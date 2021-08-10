Franz Wagner credits new Magic teammates for being 'very supportive'

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Franz Wagner hasn’t been with the Orlando Magic for very long but the eighth overall pick can already tell that his new teammates will be very helpful for him this season.

Wagner and the Magic began their stint in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday. Wagner finished with five points, six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of work during a 91-89 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

The first game was very much a feeling-out process for Wagner.

From the faster pace, to even the shot clock, Wagner spent much of the contest getting adjusted to the new playing style. He struggled a bit from the field, shooting just 2-of-8 from the field while he missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

However, Wagner knows summer league is all about the transition to the next level.

Just get accustomed to the game speed, to how the NBA game is played and the whole vibe in the gym. Most importantly, just form a relationship with the teammates I’m going to have next year. I think that’s the most important thing. All of the rest of it on the court, I’m very competitive so I always want to do better than I did but that’ll all come. I think as long as I do my best and stay confident, I think good things will happen.

Orlando sent several roster players to Las Vegas this year, which should help Wagner and fellow lottery pick Jalen Suggs get acclimated to their new system and teammates.

Joining Wagner and Suggs are Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and Ignas Brazdeikis while the group also has new coach Jamahl Mosley there leading the way.

The five-game summer league schedule will give those players a head start on next season.

“They are all great guys,” Wagner said. “They are very supportive and have helped me out a lot already.”

