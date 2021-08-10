Cancel
Delano, CA

These Delano companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 4 days ago

(Delano, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Delano are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Mcfarland, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Unit Service Representative

🏛️ Watermill Express LLC

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description We have an immediate opening for a Unit Service Representative, performing routine cleaning on water kiosks in Bakersfield. A positive customer-oriented approach is important

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

4. Class A Local Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Tulare, CA

💰 $1,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY Class A Local Driver Top Pay. Local Routes. Be Home Daily. If you're looking for a great paying job, with good benefits and routes close to home , come join the ProDrivers team

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

