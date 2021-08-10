County calls road bond election, approves tax rate

TYLER — After holding several community meetings to gather resident input throughout the summer, the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to call a bond election in November for Phase 2 of the Smith County Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project. The bond to do Phase 1 work was approved in November 2017, by 73 percent of the voters. At the end of the first phase, more than 250 miles of road will be completely reconstructed and/or repaved, according to a news release. In another move, the court voted to maintain its current tax rate of 33.5 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming fiscal year. County Judge Nathaniel Moran says it’s about “maintaining a low tax rate while providing excellent service.” For more details on these items, click here and then click the “News” tab toward the bottom of the page.