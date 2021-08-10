Danielle Bradbery’s Music City Grand Prix Ride With Mario Andretti Was an ‘Adrenaline Rush’ [Watch]

This article is part of a two-story cover package on this weekend's Music City Grand Prix. See also: "Music City Grand Prix: In It for the Long Run." Tell people from Nashville that you’re into motorsports and auto racing, and they’ll tend to assume you mean NASCAR. That’s because stock car — a historically wild Southern sport with a legacy at our own Fairgrounds Speedway — has been the most popular style of racing in America since the 1980s. I myself grew up on NASCAR and its outsized heroes, including Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and the late, great Dale Earnhardt. But I was also dazzled as a kid by the epic Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend. And over time, particularly with the advent of HD television and the fascinating rise of now-retired driver Danica Patrick around 2005, I became hooked on the sport that’s built around the Indy 500, the style of racing known as, and run by, IndyCar.