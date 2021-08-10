Cancel
Motorsports

Danielle Bradbery’s Music City Grand Prix Ride With Mario Andretti Was an ‘Adrenaline Rush’ [Watch]

By Angela Stefano
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danielle Bradbery took one heck of a drive in downtown Nashville on Sunday (Aug. 8). The country singer joined racing legend Mario Andretti for a ride on the track for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. "I like going fast like that, so I'm probably the wrong person to...

Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

