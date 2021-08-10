Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 4 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Companies in Exmore are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Exmore:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bNQwaFh00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION ON-SITE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ Property Management Associates

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A large upscale Community Association on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is looking for a full time Administrative Assistant to support the Community Manager with the day-to-day operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vice President, Operations and Construction

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tasley, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Distributor seeking Vice President of Operations and Construction This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,030 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,030 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Nassawadox, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Nassawadox, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $65,000-$100,000/Year

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Average $65k-$100k+ per Year + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Pay after training, varies by location, apply for details Reyes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $56k-$76k/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Chesapeake, VA

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $56,000 - $76,000 Yearly + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Reyes Beer Division is the largest beer distributor in the United ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Temperanceville, VA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2323.87 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,323 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Onancock, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Nassawadox, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Nassawadox, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
19
Followers
205
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onancock, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Exmore, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Min#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Home Daily#Community Association#Community Association#Stability Healthcare#Club Staffing Nassawadox#Physical Therapist#Cdl#Tyson Otr Drivers#Tyson Foods#Full Time Job Description#Med Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy