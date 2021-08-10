Job alert: These jobs are open in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) Companies in Exmore are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Exmore:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

2. COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION ON-SITE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ Property Management Associates

📍 Cape Charles, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A large upscale Community Association on the Eastern Shore of Virginia is looking for a full time Administrative Assistant to support the Community Manager with the day-to-day operations of the ...

3. Vice President, Operations and Construction

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tasley, VA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Distributor seeking Vice President of Operations and Construction This Jobot Job is hosted by: Marissa Okun Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,030 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,030 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Onancock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Nassawadox, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Nassawadox, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $65,000-$100,000/Year

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Average $65k-$100k+ per Year + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Pay after training, varies by location, apply for details Reyes ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $56k-$76k/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Chesapeake, VA

📍 Eastville, VA

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $56,000 - $76,000 Yearly + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Reyes Beer Division is the largest beer distributor in the United ...

8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Temperanceville, VA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Apply today for CDL-A company truck driver jobs at Tyson Foods! When you join ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2323.87 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Onancock, VA

💰 $2,323 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Onancock, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Nassawadox, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Nassawadox, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP