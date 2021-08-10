Upper Niobrara White NRD crop water use report for week of Aug. 9

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 6.2 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 72.3 degrees last week, 1.5 degrees below normal. The state’s precipitation averaged 0.10 inches last week, 0.85 inches below normal. Both the topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture supplies are rated well over 70 percent adequate to surplus. As of Sunday, corn in the dough stage reached 66 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 62 percent, while corn in the dent stage is at 3 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 13 percent. Soybeans blooming reached 93 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 90 percent, while soybeans setting pods reached 71 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 68 percent. Both the statewide corn and soybean crops are rated over 75 percent in good to excellent condition. Farmers and ag-related workers are reminded to think “safety first” as they continue summertime work around the farm getting ready for the 2021 fall harvest.
