Upper Niobrara White NRD crop water use report for week of Aug. 9

Posted by 
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago

This is the Crop Water Use Report for the week of August 9. Over the past week, corn used 2.20 inches. Expected use by corn for this week is 2.42 inches. Over the past week, beets used 1.46 inches. Expected use by beets for this week is 1.61 inches. Over...

Related
Agriculturekcrw.com

Introducing crops that benefit the land in the Upper Midwest

“To me, sustainability suggests that things stay the same, but these foods help us regain our land,” says cookbook author Beth Dooley. In explaining regenerative agriculture, she describes perennial crops that come back every year without having to be replanted. Familiar perennials include asparagus, orchard fruits, berries, rhubarb, and hazelnuts. Larger grains have the potential to replace monocrops.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

2020 Crop Report

(Agriculture remains the main industry in Imperial County)....The 2020 Imperial County Crop Report was released this week. The pandemic year did not financially hurt agriculture. In fact, they did better in 2020 than what was reported in 2019. The Gross production for 2020 was valued at over $2.026 billion. This was an increase of 0.53% over the 2019 values. Officials say the increase was mainly due to an increase in market price for some vegetable and melon crops and fruit and nut crops. The #1 commodity for Imperial County in 2020 was again Cattle, despite a slight drop in market prices. Alfalfa was again ranked 2nd. Leaf Lettuce was the third top commodity. Sweet Corn went from ranking 18 in 2019 to the fourth highest ranked commodity in 2020. The rest of the top ten commodities has Bermuda at #5. Romaine Lettuce is ranked 6th. Carrots came in 7th, Sugar Beets are rankeed 8th. Head Lettuce is 9th and the 10th highest commodity in Imperial County in 2020 is Broccoli.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

USDA Releases August Crop Production, WASDE Reports

OMAHA (DTN) -- The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates a national average corn yield of 174.6 bushels per acre (bpa), which is down 4.9 bpa from July, toward the low end of pre-report expectations. On soybeans, they expect yields to average 50 bpa, only .8 below their previous estimate and...
AgricultureMain Line Media News

Calf crop numbers surprise pre-report estimates

Last week’s USDA Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers are continuing to decrease. The report indicated the beef cow herd was down 2% from a year ago, representing a 650,000-cow decrease from the previous year. Heifer retention numbers were down 2.3%. These numbers run opposite of dairy cow numbers....
Manhattan, KSrepublic-online.com

NASS releases weekly crop report

MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 1, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 33 percent short, 54 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 31...
AgricultureAG Week

Drought effects sink in, crop report shows

The U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly survey indicates soil moisture and crop conditions remained unchanged or have declined in the past week as drought persists. Here are state-by-state summaries from USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service offices in area states:. Minnesota. Topsoil moisture was rated 42% very short, 39% short, 19%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Slight changes for corn and soybeans in weekly Crop Progress report

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report Monday shows the good to excellent condition of corn down another two percentage points while the soybean crop condition improved slightly. Winter wheat harvest is nearly complete. CORN. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 91% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 86%...
AgricultureLas Vegas Sun

Alfalfa crops are a waste of water

With its large water right from the Colorado River, the Imperial Irrigation District in Southern California currently grows about 141,000 acres of alfalfa, a large irrigation water-using crop. The amount of water used — over 600,000 acre-feet per year — is about 100,000 acre-feet more than the drought is taking...
Agriculturepnwag.net

Rippey: Spring Wheat Crop Shows Slight Improvement

Spring wheat growers have received little good news this year. USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey, said things are actually looking slightly better this week. “Now the spring wheat condition has bounced back marginally the last two weeks,” Rippey said. “But that does not mask the fact that this has been a terrible year for spring wheat. Just 11% of the crop rated good to excellent. That’s a one point improvement from last week. 61% very poor to poor. Again a very small improvement from last week’s 64%”
Tennessee Statethunderboltradio.com

Tennessee Crops Near Normal in August Report

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Tennessee crops in near normal stages for this time of August. The latest report indicated 97-percent of the state corn crops were in the “silking” stage, which is the near the five year average. Reports said 84-percent of the...
Carrington, NDJamestown Sun

Carrington row crop tour is Aug. 25

Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives will have an opportunity to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybeans and dry edible beans during a row crop tour on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC). This field tour follows...
Hobbiesdeltanewsweb.com

Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

* Just a reminder to all anglers, please do your part to help slow the spread of Covid-19 by practicing social distancing while sport and personal use fishing as well as when shopping for fishing supplies from your local store, and by wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible.
San Diego County, CAcountynewscenter.com

Agriculture Tops $1.8 Billion in New Crop Report

Agriculture values topped $1.8 billion for the first time since 2014 and just the third time in 30 years in the County of San Diego’s annual Crop Report that covers the 2020 growing season, overcoming decreases in many crop values and reported mixed effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The total...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Crop report takeaway: ‘Indiana crop production doing very well’

INDIANA — Purdue College of Agriculture and Extension and United States Department of Agriculture experts gathered at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday (Aug. 12) to discuss the results of the 2021 USDA crop report and the current status of Indiana’s major cash crops. Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension...
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 6.2 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 72.3 degrees last week, 1.5 degrees below normal. The state’s precipitation averaged 0.10 inches last week, 0.85 inches below normal. Both the topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture supplies are rated well over 70 percent adequate to surplus. As of Sunday, corn in the dough stage reached 66 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 62 percent, while corn in the dent stage is at 3 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 13 percent. Soybeans blooming reached 93 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 90 percent, while soybeans setting pods reached 71 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 68 percent. Both the statewide corn and soybean crops are rated over 75 percent in good to excellent condition. Farmers and ag-related workers are reminded to think “safety first” as they continue summertime work around the farm getting ready for the 2021 fall harvest.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week

Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 29th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week, August 15-19, 2021. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and...
Lamberton, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Crop Pest Management plot tour is Aug. 10

LAMBERTON — The University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center will host a Crop Pest Management Plot Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, at its site in rural Lamberton. This tour of research and demonstration plots will feature Extension entomologist Ken Ostlie discussing corn rootworm management and...
Environmentfox44news.com

NOAA predicts 70% chance of La Nina winter. Here’s what that means where you live

(NEXSTAR) – It’s looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see a La Nina winter this year. Is that good news or bad news? Well, it’s complicated news. As of Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. (We actually had a La Nina winter last year, too. Right now we’re in a “normal state.”) So what does that mean for winter weather?
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Rain is helping as are better cattle prices

Our area could use another rain but that is fairly normal for this time of year. Overall though it has been a good summer. At least our feeder cattle we are selling are finally bringing enough dollars that you feel like you are making money. It is interesting where the feeder futures market is showing a sign of optimism. Feeder cattle futures from November through March are at $167 with April fat cattle futures at $140 per hundredweight. Again that does not compare to what the packer is selling our product for but it is better than it has been.

