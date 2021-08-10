2021 FUTURE GAMES SPOTLIGHT: Ashtin Gilio

The Prep Baseball Report Future Games took place at the first-class Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA. The top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 and 2024 graduating classes had the opportunity to compete in a showcase style workout and three games, in front of over 300 college coaches, against more than 30 states, as well as Canada. Familiar faces in the baseball circuit continued to show their skills, while new names made their mark and increased their stock. Louisiana finished the event 2-1, with wins against Missouri and Arkansas, as well as a 10-7 loss against a super talented Texas club. Below, we take a look at the performances of the infielders from the Future Games.