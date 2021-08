While it’s difficult for many of us to imagine going home without a well-stocked pantry and refrigerator, for many others it’s a reality. It might be a permanent reality or it may be a temporary reality after a job loss or medical emergency, but regardless of the circumstances, local food banks are available to those experiencing food insecurity. There are seven food banks located throughout Camden County, but all of them have differing locations and hours, which is where the Hunger Hotline comes in.