Heat advisory issued for tri-state area

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 442 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may result in minor flooding near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding and ponding on roads.