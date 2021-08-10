Cancel
Environment

Heat advisory issued for tri-state area

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory today for the tri-state area. The advisory is for noon to 7 p.m. for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. The...

