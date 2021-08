Massachusetts was ranked the best state to have a baby in a new WalletHub study. “Having a baby is both a joyful and stressful occasion – but the stress side is more amplified in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pregnant women might have an increased risk of severe illness or birth complications due to coronavirus, according to the CDC. Luckily, it is safe for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the website reads. “Some states provide better quality health care service and better environments in which to care for children.”