Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

These Reno companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 4 days ago

(Reno, NV) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Reno-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNQuXco00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Sales/Cashiers- Full & Part Time *$300 HIRING BONUS* Interview Today, Hire Today! RenoTaho...

🏛️ Paradies Lagardre

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SALES ASSOCIATE * CASHIER * SALES IMMEDIATE HIRE! *$300 HIRING BONUS* Interview today, Hire Today! Reno Tahoe Airport - Paradies Lagardre Jobs Our location in Reno is now hiring Associates, Full Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! Compensation: Pay is $20.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Line Coiler / Operators

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Line Coiler / Operators Pay: $19.00 /hour Elwood Staffing has a brand new client in Sparks!! Immediate need for Coilers to roll Fiber Optic lines. AM/PM 12hr rotating shifts! $18 dayshift - $19.00 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
199
Followers
361
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renotaho#Associates#Coilers#Fiber Optic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy