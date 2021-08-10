These Reno companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Reno, NV) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Reno-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Retail Sales/Cashiers- Full & Part Time *$300 HIRING BONUS* Interview Today, Hire Today! RenoTaho...

🏛️ Paradies Lagardre

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SALES ASSOCIATE * CASHIER * SALES IMMEDIATE HIRE! *$300 HIRING BONUS* Interview today, Hire Today! Reno Tahoe Airport - Paradies Lagardre Jobs Our location in Reno is now hiring Associates, Full Time ...

3. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! Compensation: Pay is $20.00 ...

4. Line Coiler / Operators

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Line Coiler / Operators Pay: $19.00 /hour Elwood Staffing has a brand new client in Sparks!! Immediate need for Coilers to roll Fiber Optic lines. AM/PM 12hr rotating shifts! $18 dayshift - $19.00 ...