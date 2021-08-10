Remote Work Task Force recommendations approved by senior leadership

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Recommendations drafted by the Remote Work Task Force on the future of staff work arrangements at Penn State have been reviewed and approved by senior University leadership. The task force, made up of representatives from across the University, has recommended that Penn State adopt flexible work arrangements for staff as an element of overall workforce planning operations. Specifically, the task force recommends granting units, colleges and campuses greater autonomy to implement more flexible work arrangements for staff while continuing to maintain the vibrancy of Penn State campuses, fulfill the mission of the University, meet or exceed all current standards of service, and achieve their own strategic planning goals.