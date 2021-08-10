Cancel
College Sports

For the NCAA, the real madness isn't in March

By The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

It turns out that the governing body of collegiate sports is beset not only with antediluvian sexism but also with an air ball of a business strategy. The NCAA’s March Madness — a branding mechanism for the Division I men’s basketball tournament that gratuitously excludes the women’s final — turns out to be a year-round act of financial insanity that has likely deprived the organization of tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

