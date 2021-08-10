Cancel
Energy Industry

Analysis: Offshore wind turbine replacements to cost Europe €3.9bn by 2030

windpowermonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore wind power will play an important role in the global energy transition over the coming years. In fact, according to Wood Mackenzie’s analysis, the global offshore wind industry will add nearly 221GW of new capacity from 2021 to 2030. However, despite the technology’s robust structure, maintenance activities will begin...

www.windpowermonthly.com

Industrygcaptain.com

Vard to Construct Two Offshore Wind Operations Vessels for Rem Offshore

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed contracts for the design and construction of two Construction Service Operations (CSV) vessels for Rem Offshore, also of Norway. The VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, serves as a versatile offshore windfarm operations support vessel, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and operability.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Massive Margin Growth Strikes Again In Geothermal Power Market During 2019- 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Geothermal Power Market by Power Station Type (Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, and Binary Cycle Power Stations) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global geothermal power market garnered $4.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Floating Wind Turbine Market Projected to Cross $30.6 billion by 2027

The global floating wind turbine market size was valued at $3.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $30.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2020 to 2027. Floating wind turbine, a type of offshore wind turbine, is supported by a floating foundation where most of the mass is underwater. The mounted structure allows the wind turbine to generate electricity in water depth where fixed foundation is not applicable. Floating wind turbine is effective in narrow continental shelf which has average depth of 200-250 meter.
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Wind Energy Market Emerging Growth Rate, Application and Forecasts 2021-2031

InsightSLICE research on "Offshore Wind Energy Market By Component, Location, Installation, Capacity, Application and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. Global Offshore Wind Energy...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

U.S. offshore wind generation goals have a supply chain problem

The growth of offshore wind generation in the U.S. faces challenges caused by an immature supply chain and insufficient resources, according to an industry report. The report – sent by renewable energy research firm Lium to its clients – said the Biden administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind production by 2030 is possible, despite the obstacles facing the industry.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Wind Market worth $56.8 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global offshore wind market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.
Financial Reportswindpowermonthly.com

Ørsted sees profits boosted by offshore wind farm stake sale

Ørsted boosted both its operating profit and net profit in the first half of the year and retained its full-year guidance for 2021. However, due to issues with cable protection systems and significantly lower wind speeds across its entire offshore wind portfolio, the Danish developer expects full-year Ebitda to be in the lower end of its DKK 15-16 billion (€2.01-2.15 billion) guided range.
Financial Reportswindpowermonthly.com

Strong wind turbine sales boost Nordex H1 2021 results

Nordex has announced significant year-on-year growth in sales and Ebitda in the first half of 2021, which it attributed to a “sharp increase in activity levels”. It has also maintained its guidance for the full financial year. Sales rose to €2.7 billion, the company stated, up 32% from the same...
Industryihsmarkit.com

Wind turbine manufacturers battle high steel costs, encounter supply chain delays

Even as installations of onshore and offshore wind power continue to increase around the world, several of the largest turbine manufacturers and installers say supply chain difficulties are interfering with the industry's ability to reach its potential. In quarterly earnings announcements in the last month, three of the five largest...
Industryworkboat.com

Ports ramp up for offshore wind, but will it be fast enough?

The huge need to create all the staging facilities for expected offshore wind growth in the U.S. will take time to solve, and many states are working on it. The capacity at ports for such growth is nowhere near where it will need to be; that will take many years. But, though much planning and infrastructure work needs to be done, industry professionals are hopeful.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Wind turbine maker Vestas buffeted by supply constraints, costs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Vestas cut its 2021 outlook on Wednesday in response to higher costs and supply constraints, sending its shares down, as the world's biggest wind turbine maker reported second-quarter operating profits that fell short of forecasts. Demand for Vestas' wind turbines, seen as crucial to curb global warming,...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Floating offshore wind newcomer raises $4m for hybrid pilot project

Floating offshore wind newcomer Gazelle Wind Power has raised $4 million to accelerate development of its hybrid floating offshore wind platform. The Dublin-based manufacturer’s three-legged platform combines features from tension-leg and semi-submersible designs. Its design features three cylinders to provide buoyancy, while its combined legs and mooring system will stabilise...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Giant offshore wind clusters planned off Brazil

Developers and investors have announced plans for several gigawatt-scale offshore wind farms off Brazil. Prumo Logística has started the permitting process for the 2160MW Ventos do Açu offshore wind cluster, comprising 144 wind turbines of 12-15MW, for a total installed capacity of up to 2.16GW, off Rio de Janeiro. The developer is a partnership between American fund EIG Global Energy Partners and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Chinese wind power additions up 72% in first half of 2021

China connected 10.8GW of new wind power capacity to the grid in the first half of 2021 – an increase of 72% year on year – according to government figures. Meanwhile, wind power generation increased year on year, while curtailment decreased following completion of ultra-high voltage transmission lines. In total,...
Industrypower-technology.com

UK announces investment in offshore wind manufacturing industry

The UK Government is set to boost its offshore wind manufacturing industry across the Humber region with a £260m ($360m) government and private sector investment for developing ‘next-generation’ wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries will receive £160m ($221m) in grant funding from the government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment...

