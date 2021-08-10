Cancel
Clemson, SC

Deputies: Clemson man arrested on drug trafficking charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson man was taken into custody for outstanding warrants including trafficking in meth, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said undercover operatives made two separate buys from Tarrell Lashawn Lee Williams, 44, in 2021. One of the controlled buys involved a purchase of Heroin while another of the controlled buys involved the purchase of a trafficking weight of methamphetamine.

