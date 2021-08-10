Cancel
Madison, WI

Evers vetoes voting measures

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will not see new changes to absentee voting and how clerks communicate with voters who filled out their ballot after a number of vetoes issued by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday. The Democratic governor vetoed six different Republican-backed Senate bills and one passed by the Assembly that would have changed the use of indefinitely confined status, how voting is done at nursing homes, and other voting procedures. In a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Evers said in his prepared statement that the bill would have added unnecessary hurdles for those wishing to vote.

