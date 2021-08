This article has been adapted from The Future Looks Bright: Building Tech Role Models for the Next Generation, which appears in the Fall 2021 issue of CompTIA World magazine. At 28 years old, Hannah Lloyd has developed two companies from startup to global brand with multiple vendor alliances, opened the U.K., U.S., Canadian, Benelux, South African, ANZ, Irish and Asian markets for both, received a CompTIA Channel Changer award, and was selected one of the top 25 Women in Tech by PCR in 2020—something she believes was influenced by her work with CompTIA. And she’s just getting started. As CompTIA’s 2021 Member of the Year, Lloyd plans to continue her commitment to further diversify the channel and advance the technology industry.