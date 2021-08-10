Cancel
Environment

KGWA Local News Tuesday

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
 4 days ago

HA)--The heat advisory continues today, with the heat index expected to reach 107. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

