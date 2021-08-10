Digital Heads Help Eyewitnesses Identify Suspects
When a crime witness mistakenly identifies the wrong person, the error can destroy an innocent life and let the real perpetrator walk free. Eyewitnesses are often tasked with selecting the face they remember from a group of both potential suspects and “fillers.” This traditionally involves looking at a line of people standing behind one-way glass or at an array of photographs. But a new study suggests that interacting with digital, three-dimensional models—a set of virtual heads that can be manipulated with a computer mouse—could make eyewitness evidence more accurate.www.scientificamerican.com
