Effective immediately Kansas providers may now administer a COVID booster vaccination to those who qualify. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. This does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.