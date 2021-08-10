Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

WVDOT seeking community input for upcoming project

By Gailyn Markham
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmqsU_0bNQn35C00

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking input to help guide the future of transportation in West Virginia. The 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan (WVLRTP) is currently available for public review.

According to WVDOT, this new statewide long-range transportation plan positions WVDOT and the multimodal system it manages to further support West Virginia’s economy, enhance quality of life, foster safe and reliable transportation options, and better connect West Virginia residents and businesses to opportunities.

“The WVDOT statewide multimodal long-range transportation plan helps guide future transportation policies and investments,” the department explained.

The plan provides a 30-year blueprint to fund and improve the preservation, management, and expansion of West Virginia’s multimodal transportation system. To build this blueprint, WVDOT worked with transportation stakeholders, coordinated with Federal partners, and sought input from West Virginia residents across five study phases throughout 2020 and 2021.

Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOT2050@wv.gov or by mail to:

Mr. Elwood Penn

Director, Planning Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740, Charleston, West Virginia 25305

For more information, visit the project website here.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wvdot#Wvlrtp#Planning Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LALouisiana Weekly

Coalition seeks input from community on future of Municipal Auditorium

Last week, the Save Our Soul’s coalition held three public meetings seeking input on the future of Armstrong Park’s municipal auditorium. The meetings come in the wake of community resistance to the Cantrell administration’s plans to relocate City Hall into the blighted auditorium, taking advantage of almost $40 million in FEMA funds allocated to restoring the building in the process.
Politicsmashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Leadership Seek Input from Community: Complete the Fiscal Recovery Funds Survey

In keeping with a commitment to honor the voice of the tribal community, tribal council and tribal operations are asking tribal citizens to complete a short survey. The survey will help guide the tribe in the distribution of ARPA Funds for Tribal Operations. It is our goal to provide support for the programs and services that are most needed in the community.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Community input needed before ADU approvals in Frederick

Imagine waking up to construction equipment in your neighbor’s backyard and learning that a rental unit — a small house or garage apartment — is being built. It has been approved by city staff through an administrative process that does not provide for any notice to adjoining property owners nor any public review.
Austin, TXsmcorridornews.com

TxDOT seeks input on the I-35 Capital Express Central Project

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an in-person meeting with a virtual option to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard. The proposed improvements include removing the existing I-35 upper decks, lowering the roadway and adding two high...
Harrison County, INCorydon Democrat

INDOT gathers public input for S.R. 11 project

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation had a public information meeting Thursday evening at the South Harrison Community Center in Elizabeth regarding the S.R. 11 extension project. Representatives from INDOT who have been working extensively on this project were readily available with many displays and photos, in hopes of explaining to...
Brown County, SDAberdeen News

County seeks input on multi-hazard mitigation plan

Brown County residents will have an opportunity to provide suggestions for the next Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Work is happening now to update the county's plan, which identifies potential disasters that could affect the county — like tornadoes, fires or flooding — and identifies mitigation efforts. A public meeting discussing an...
Osawatomie, KSrepublic-online.com

City seeks public input on downtown redevelopment project

OSAWATOMIE — Cathy Caldwell wants to know what the community’s vision is for the OZ Commons Osawatomie Downtown Redevelopment project. The City Council member is not alone. On Tuesday, June 27, residents had a chance to meet and interact with the redevelopment project’s consultant team — Architect One, Alta Planning...
Deerfield Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

More input sought on Tedder Better project

Deerfield Beach – The Make Tedder Better Northeast 3 Avenue project is the recipient of a $20,000 AARP Challenge Grant, funds awarded to make streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. The north-south roadway is a Quick Build project of the Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO] and a walk and talk...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

City Eyes Master Plan For Downtown With Community Input

For some, the thought of urban development might conjure images of slick-talking businesspeople bulldozing beloved community sites in favor of a high-rise apartment or parking lot. There was a different picture at the #DreamDowntown pop-up events from July 23 to 25, which are part of Harrisonburg’s urban development plan, Downtown...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

City Seeks Input for Changes to Transit System

RoadRUNNER Transit is calling on Las Cruces residents to help develop recommendations for a Short Range Transit Plan (SRTP) — a document that will provide guidance for changes to the local bus system during the next five years. “Your thoughts and opinions at this point in the planning process are...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

START Bus seeks community input on potential downtown Transfer Hub

JACKSON, Wyo. — Starting last week, START Bus opened a survey regarding its Transfer Hub to gather community perspectives about a more permanent hub in downtown Jackson. The survey, available below, is for START Bus riders and the community at large to weigh in about potential locations for riders to transfer between buses. The survey will also assess what additional amenities might be added (lighting, seating, shelter) to further improve the Transfer Hub.
PoliticsHoughton Lake Resorter

Higgins seeks input on master plan

Have great ideas on how to improve Higgins Township? The township’s Master Plan Steering Committee is asking the public to help set a course for its future. Higgins Township is updating its Master Pla...
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

ODOT seeks input on bridge replacement

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input on replacing the Fifth Street bridge in Ironton that goes over Storms Creek. According to bridgereports.com, the last time the bridge got a “good” report for its condition, deck, superstructure and substructure was 2000 and has been listed in poor condition since 2009, although the substructure continues to be rated in fair condition. It was inspected last year.
Sacramento, CAledger.news

Caltrans Seeks Public Input on Interregional Strategic Plan

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) kicked off the public comment period today for its draft plan for highway and rail improvements to more safely, efficiently and sustainably move people and goods between different regions in the state. The newly released draft 2021 Interregional Transportation Strategic Plan (ITSP)...
PoliticsConnersville News-Examiner

State level representatives ask for community input

State Representatives and Senators alike each asked for the community to play part in state redistricting. Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy