WVDOT seeking community input for upcoming project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is seeking input to help guide the future of transportation in West Virginia. The 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan (WVLRTP) is currently available for public review.

According to WVDOT, this new statewide long-range transportation plan positions WVDOT and the multimodal system it manages to further support West Virginia’s economy, enhance quality of life, foster safe and reliable transportation options, and better connect West Virginia residents and businesses to opportunities.

“The WVDOT statewide multimodal long-range transportation plan helps guide future transportation policies and investments,” the department explained.

The plan provides a 30-year blueprint to fund and improve the preservation, management, and expansion of West Virginia’s multimodal transportation system. To build this blueprint, WVDOT worked with transportation stakeholders, coordinated with Federal partners, and sought input from West Virginia residents across five study phases throughout 2020 and 2021.

Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOT2050@wv.gov or by mail to:

Mr. Elwood Penn

Director, Planning Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740, Charleston, West Virginia 25305

For more information, visit the project website here.