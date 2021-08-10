Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Philip Morris acquires another inhaled-drug pharma firm

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US-based company continues its move away from smoking products with the purchase of drug developer OtiTopic, as part of its Beyond Nicotine initiative. Until recently, Philip Morris International (PMI) has been known around the world mostly for its cigarette products, with brands such as global best-seller Marlboro under its umbrella. However, the company has begun moving toward dramatically reinventing itself as a pharmaceutical firm, most recently with the acquisition of respiratory drug developer OtiTopic.

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Pmi#Marlboro#Asprihale#Asa#Vectura#Beyond Nicotine#Asprihale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC™, Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC™ (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older. 1 TICOVAC™ is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following today's FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of TICOVAC™.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Cannabis Legalization Would 'Propel Growth': Zelira CEO

It certainly isn't easy for big biotech companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to navigate the world of cannabis medical research. Despite selling millions of dollars worth of prescriptions for Epidiolex when the company was GW Pharmaceuticals, it is ultimately working with a federally illegal product. Still, it managed to stage study trials and get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Imagine the process for a small company that doesn't have the same level of resources.
BusinessShropshire Star

The Vectura directors who backed Philip Morris takeover

The cigarette maker made a billion-pound offer for the lung medicines manufacturer. Inhaler maker Vectura has come under pressure after the company accepted a billion-pound takeover offer from Philip Morris, the company behind cigarette brand Marlboro. The deal received unanimous support from Vectura’s eight board members on Thursday. Most of...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Philip Morris GBP1 billion bid wins Vectura backing

(Alliance News) - Vectura Group PLC on Thursday backed Philip Morris International Inc's takeover bid, despite concern about the ethics of the asthma treatment firm coming under the marquee of the tobacco company. On Tuesday, private equity firm Carlyle Group decided against raising its takeover offer for the FTSE 250...
BusinessBBC

UK inhaler firm Vectura backs £1bn bid by Marlboro-maker

Directors at UK inhaler company Vectura have recommended shareholders accept a £1bn bid from tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI). The Marlboro cigarette maker's offer of £1.65 per share beat a rival bid from US private equity group Carlyle, whose final offer was £1.55 per share. Vectura makes inhaled medicines...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Directors of inhaler firm unanimously back £1.1bn takeover by Marlboro owner

The board of inhaler maker Vectura intends to unanimously recommend shareholders vote through a £1.1 billion takeover by cigarette maker Philip Morris Bosses at the pharmaceuticals business, which aims to help patients with lung diseases, said the bid by the company behind Marlboro cigarettes was “fair and reasonable”.A rival bid of £958 million by private equity house Carlyle alongside heavy lobbying by health campaigners has now been rejected but the company said it appreciated the firm’s interest.The bidding war ended on Thursday at 5pm as a deadline passed for Philip Morris (PMI) to increase its offer of 165p a share...
BusinessGovExec.com

GovExec Acquires Contracting Intelligence Firm

GovExec, the parent company of Nextgov, announced Wednesday that it has acquired GovTribe, an Arlington, Virginia-based contracting and market intelligence firm. Founded in 2012 by former government contractors, GovTribe offers a range of resources and tools to its growing user base, including business development pipeline management, vendor profiles and analytics and machine learning technology that intelligently combines growing swathes of public data with user behavior.
BusinessShareCast

Philip Morris switches Vectura scheme of arrangement to takeover offer

PMI said it was switching to a takeover offer to increase the certainty of a deal. A scheme of arrangement requires 75% shareholder support, whereas a takeover offer only requires 50% under UK takeover rules. On Monday, Vectura withdrew its intention to recommend a sweetened offer made by private equity...
Medical & BiotechFinancial Times

Philip Morris battles to buy a medical inhaler company

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Forecasts show the rapid pace...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Pharma Firm Earns $20 Million to Support Presbyopia Treatment Efforts

Seattle-based pharmaceutical firm Visus Therapeutics has acquired an additional $20 million in funding to support its mission of developing innovative ophthalmic therapies for people all over the world. The increased financial capacity comes ahead of the firm's topline readout from Phase II trials of BRIMOCHOL, an investigational once-daily eye drop...
BusinessPhramalive.com

Philip Morris Bolsters ‘Beyond Nicotine’ Strategy with OtiTopic Acquisition

Tobacco giant Philip Morris continues to expand its ‘Beyond Nicotine’ strategy by acquiring Michigan-based OtiTopic, a company developing inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment for acute myocardial infarction. The acquisition of OtiTopic will not only boost the company’s new strategy but also potentially address a significant unmet medical need in more...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

(Adds more details from emailed statement and background) Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris has raised its bid. for British drugmaker Vectura to 165 pence ($2.29) per. share, the tobacco company said on Sunday. "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer. values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to...
IndustryBBC

Tobacco giant Philip Morris raises bid for respiratory drugmaker

Tobacco giant Philip Morris has raised its bid to buy respiratory drugmaker Vectura to more than £1bn. Vectura makes inhaled medicines and devices to treat respiratory illnesses such as asthma, and counts Novartis and GSK among its customers. The Marlboro cigarette maker increased its offer to £1.65 ($2.29) per share...

Comments / 0

Community Policy