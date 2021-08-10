Philip Morris acquires another inhaled-drug pharma firm
The US-based company continues its move away from smoking products with the purchase of drug developer OtiTopic, as part of its Beyond Nicotine initiative. Until recently, Philip Morris International (PMI) has been known around the world mostly for its cigarette products, with brands such as global best-seller Marlboro under its umbrella. However, the company has begun moving toward dramatically reinventing itself as a pharmaceutical firm, most recently with the acquisition of respiratory drug developer OtiTopic.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
Comments / 0