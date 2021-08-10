Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

10 gorgeous photos of the stunning Field of Dreams site for the Yankees-White Sox game

By Charles Curtis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Zk2b_0bNQm3Bp00

They have built it and everyone’s coming.

Major League Baseball built an 8,000-seat park down the street from the home of the Field of Dreams ballpark, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play there on Thursday.

You’ve already seen the uniforms the two teams will wear, and the Apple Pie Hot Dog (seriously) made by Guy Fieri that will be served to fans.

But really: the centerpiece of this whole thing is the field. And you’ve got to see the one that was put together for the game.

Here’s a collection of photos from above and nearby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysI1V_0bNQm3Bp00
The Major League Baseball stadium built next to the Field of Dreams movie site on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Dyersville.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXa6T_0bNQm3Bp00
This drone photo from July 13 shows the new Major League Baseball stadium (top) built in a Dyersville cornfield near the site where “Field of Dreams” was shot in the late 1980s. The Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees on the new field Aug. 12 in the first regular season MLB game ever played in Iowa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bUfj_0bNQm3Bp00
(Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jqHf_0bNQm3Bp00
(Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Check out this shot

A closeup of the corn maze!

Gallery

29 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0bNQm3Bp00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#Musco Lighting#Front Office Sports#Fos#Yankees#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman makes Giant decision about future

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2022 roster

The New York Yankees conducted a mini makeover at this year’s trade deadline, but this roster is far from getting its full facelift. So many other players need to go, whether it’s via non-tenders, trades or outright DFAs. But general manager Brian Cashman needed to keep his focus, and he used that energy on upgrades rather than trimming the fat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The ‘Field Of Dreams’ Jerseys

There’s one week to go before MLB at Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Iowa. And both teams will have some new jerseys for the occasion. On Thursday, Major League Baseball revealed the throwback uniforms the two teams will wear for next...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees sign reliever, cut starting pitcher | What it means

BOSTON — The Yankees called in more reinforcements. On Thursday, they signed righty reliever Sal Romano and cut righty starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski before a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy