10 gorgeous photos of the stunning Field of Dreams site for the Yankees-White Sox game
They have built it and everyone’s coming.
Major League Baseball built an 8,000-seat park down the street from the home of the Field of Dreams ballpark, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play there on Thursday.
You’ve already seen the uniforms the two teams will wear, and the Apple Pie Hot Dog (seriously) made by Guy Fieri that will be served to fans.
But really: the centerpiece of this whole thing is the field. And you’ve got to see the one that was put together for the game.
Here’s a collection of photos from above and nearby:
