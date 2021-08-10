10 gorgeous photos of the stunning Field of Dreams site for the Yankees-White Sox game

They have built it and everyone’s coming.

Major League Baseball built an 8,000-seat park down the street from the home of the Field of Dreams ballpark, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play there on Thursday.

You’ve already seen the uniforms the two teams will wear, and the Apple Pie Hot Dog (seriously) made by Guy Fieri that will be served to fans.

But really: the centerpiece of this whole thing is the field. And you’ve got to see the one that was put together for the game.

Here’s a collection of photos from above and nearby:

The Major League Baseball stadium built next to the Field of Dreams movie site on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Dyersville.

This drone photo from July 13 shows the new Major League Baseball stadium (top) built in a Dyersville cornfield near the site where “Field of Dreams” was shot in the late 1980s. The Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees on the new field Aug. 12 in the first regular season MLB game ever played in Iowa.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Check out this shot

A closeup of the corn maze!

