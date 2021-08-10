Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Minimally invasive nasal surgeries allow patients to breathe a sigh of relief

By Gailyn Markham
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuPnZ_0bNQlNit00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many people suffer from chronic nasal/sinus problems. Whether it’s a constant runny nose or frequent sinus infections, it can be inconvenient and frustrating. The doctors at the WVU Medicine Sinus and Allergy Center are now offering minimally invasive approaches that can provide long-term relief from these symptoms.

Rhinitis, which includes symptoms such as a runny nose and congestion, and rhinosinusitis, which includes symptoms of rhinitis in addition to sinus infections that cause facial pressure and pain, are the most common causes.

“The nose is a very complex structure,” Hassan Ramadan, M.D., chair of WVU Medicine Otolaryngology, said. “Several things can happen to the nose that impairs its function. Nasal obstructions, for instance, can cause trouble breathing through the nose or a runny or stuffy nose.”

Treatments for these conditions are no longer limited to invasive surgeries. Minimally invasive options, such as radio-frequency turbinate reduction, nasal valve procedures, radiofrequency and cryotherapy treatment for chronic rhinitis, and balloon sinus dilation, can be performed in the doctor’s clinic and have greatly reduced recovery times and pain and do not require nasal packing as compared to more invasive approaches.

These procedures are used to correct the pathology of the nose, relieving obstructions that lead to chronic infections and allowing for better air flow. Patients can expect long-term results similar to more invasive procedures performed in an operating room.

“In many cases, patients continue to breathe better and have fewer symptoms years after these treatments,” Dr. Ramadan said. “There are instances in which the obstruction may return, and we have to repeat the procedure, but this occurs at a similar rate to more invasive surgical interventions.”

In the past, many patients were told to continue using nasal sprays and other medications because their only other option would be major surgery. Minimally invasive procedures offer these patients a different treatment path.

“I would say that we definitely have now more tools at our disposal,” Ramadan said. “If you were a patient before and we did not have an option that met your needs, come back and let us revisit your options. We may have other treatments in between: not a major surgery, and not sprays and pills that do not provide the relief you are seeking. We may have an approach that is in the middle that can improve your symptoms. We may not be able to take you off your medications completely, but maybe your medications will work a lot better.”

For more information on WVU Medicine Otolaryngology, click here. To see a video on minimally invasive procedures for sinus and nasal problems, click here.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhinosinusitis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsbizjournals

Prevent strokes without medication or invasive surgery

In 2017, Becky Palmer had a minor stroke and atrial fibrillation. She was put on a blood thinner to prevent future strokes. But now, at age 71, her blood thinner wasn’t working and was making her sick. In March 2021, Palmer was admitted to the ICU. Her doctors determined that...
Jackson, MSumc.edu

Minimally invasive procedure repairs brain aneurysms at high risk of bursting

In need of a new kidney, Felicia Beasley had a MRI at the University of Mississippi Medical Center as part of her preparations to get on the transplant waiting list. The scan revealed not just details of her polycystic kidney disease, but something she never expected. She had not one, but two brain aneurysms. This particular aneurysm occurs when the wall of an artery or vessel in the brain develops an abnormal bulging or ballooning. That area fills with blood, and it can rupture and cause cognitive loss or death.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

‘Why should we die?’ Covid surgery delay leaves cancer patient in limbo

A woman whose urgent cancer surgery has been postponed by the NHS because of a surge in Covid patients has warned that people like her are paying the costs of opening up society too early.Angela DePastino, aged 46, was left distraught after being told the surgery to remove cancer in her womb – scheduled for Monday – had to be delayed because of the numbers of coronavirus patients being admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.Ms DePastino, who lives in Essex, has not been given a new date for the surgery, and was not allowed to speak with her...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Pre-Surgery COVID Precautions Tied to Worse, Not Better, Patient Outcomes

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Surprisingly, patients who isolate before surgery to protect themselves from COVID-19 actually have a higher risk of lung complications after their operation than those who don't isolate, a new study reports. The findings conflict with current guidelines that...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy