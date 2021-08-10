Apply for 13 middle-income apartments in a new Midwood building, from $1,850/month

All renderings and photos courtesy of NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income can apply for 13 apartments in a brand-new Midwood, Brooklyn rental. Located at 1941 Coney Island Avenue, the building is called The Posh and offers tenants a roof deck, parking garage with electric car charging, gym, and more. The apartments, which include $1,850/month studios, $2,250/month one-bedrooms, and $2,750/month three-bedrooms, have sleek interiors with big, floor-to-ceiling windows.