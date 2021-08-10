Nation’s Only Black Cybersecurity Reskilling School Receives $10M Funding Boost to Connect Students with High-Paying Careers in Tech
DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Detroit-based Automation Workz Institute, Inc., the nation's only Black tech diversity consulting and upskilling institution, today announced the close of $10 million growth financing to drive the expansion of their cybersecurity, network engineer and development certification courses to people of color across America.www.durangoherald.com
Comments / 0