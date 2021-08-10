Nation’s Only Black Cybersecurity Reskilling School Receives $10M Funding Boost to Connect Students with High-Paying Careers in Tech

Following a steep decline in enrollment, the Community College of Aurora is giving low-income students the push they need to return. Community colleges have long attracted students wary of indebtedness to Uncle Sam or Sallie Mae. Being close to home means no need for room and board; part-time enrollment allows students to work and study; and a lack of fancy amenities like, say, a multimillion-dollar stadium means campus operational costs are low, keeping tuition and fees to a minimum. For learners, this can equate to a more prosperous future: According to the Brookings Institute, typical recipients of a two-year associate degree make $13,000 more at the peaks of their careers than those with just high school diplomas.