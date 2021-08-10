Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nation’s Only Black Cybersecurity Reskilling School Receives $10M Funding Boost to Connect Students with High-Paying Careers in Tech

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Detroit-based Automation Workz Institute, Inc., the nation's only Black tech diversity consulting and upskilling institution, today announced the close of $10 million growth financing to drive the expansion of their cybersecurity, network engineer and development certification courses to people of color across America.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade School#Vocational School#Tech Jobs#Racial Injustice#Nation#Connect Students#Automation Workz Ceo#Founder Ida Byrd Hill#Automation Workz#Cybersecurity Bootcamps#Career Karma#Intelligent Com#Pearson Plc#Cisco Networking Academy#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Society
Related
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

College Station career tech students place at nationals

Demi Hu and Frances Kanetzy, both 2021 College Station High School graduates, won the 3D Visualization and Animation Competition at the Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Contest. In addition, College Station students places second in the nation in the telecommunications cabling, cabinetmaking and teamworks divisions. The two-person 3D Visualization...
Aurora, CO5280.com

This Community College’s Plan To Lure Students Back to School? Pay Them.

Following a steep decline in enrollment, the Community College of Aurora is giving low-income students the push they need to return. Community colleges have long attracted students wary of indebtedness to Uncle Sam or Sallie Mae. Being close to home means no need for room and board; part-time enrollment allows students to work and study; and a lack of fancy amenities like, say, a multimillion-dollar stadium means campus operational costs are low, keeping tuition and fees to a minimum. For learners, this can equate to a more prosperous future: According to the Brookings Institute, typical recipients of a two-year associate degree make $13,000 more at the peaks of their careers than those with just high school diplomas.
El Dorado, ARmagnoliareporter.com

SouthArk welcomes middle-school students for tech training

South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado hosted this summer the Verizon Innovative Learning camp for middle-school students, which focuses on cutting-edge computer technology skills. A familiar face, Cerenity Brant, 15, of El Dorado, was there to assist. Brant went through the camp herself in 2019, and this year was...
EducationWCPO

Back to School Tech for Student Success

Now it's time for show-and-tell with some of the cool new tech available for back to school! We talked to tech expert Albert Lawrence, the technology correspondent for CBS’ Innovation Nation. Lawrence will also look at new money-saving innovations for cashback rewards; plus, how to keep your students digital info safe and secure from cyber hackers.
Educationmassachusettsnewswire.com

Automation Workz, the nation’s only Black tech diversity upskilling institution, has announced the close of $10M growth financing

DETROIT, Mich. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Detroit-based Automation Workz Institute, Inc., the nation’s only Black tech diversity consulting and upskilling institution, today announced the close of $10 million growth financing to drive the expansion of their cybersecurity, network engineer and development certification courses to people of color across America.
EducationBrookings Institution

How does virtual learning impact students in higher education?

In 2020, the pandemic pushed millions of college students around the world into virtual learning. As the new academic year begins, many colleges in the U.S. are poised to bring students back to campus, but a large amount of uncertainty remains. Some institutions will undoubtedly continue to offer online or hybrid classes, even as in-person instruction resumes. At the same time, low vaccination rates, new coronavirus variants, and travel restrictions for international students may mean a return to fully online instruction for some U.S. students and many more around the world.
Bascom, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Hopewell-Loudon tech students receive recognition

BASCOM — At Hopewell-Loudon’s regular Board of Education meeting on August 11, a number of students received recognition for demonstrating “a commitment to Chieftain Pride” while maintaining good grades and participating in extracurriculars. Among the students were the new members of the Hopewell-Loudon Tech Team and six students who recently...
Columbus, INRepublic

North student receives National Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship program has announced an additional winner of a scholarship. Mehul S. Dhillon, Columbus North High School, received a $2,500 scholarship, which was announced after the full list was released to media last may. Dhillon’s probable career field is aerospace engineering. The scholarship is one of more...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Boost For Las Cruces Region: DACC Adult Education Receives Millions in Funding

Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Adult Education Program was recently notified it has received a grant of more than $5.5 million in funding for the next four years. The fund amount of roughly $5.62 million will assist the program in the Adult Education Department, which is part of the Centers for Education and Career Development. The program will receive around $1.4 million a year as part of the full funding amount until 2024.
Marietta, OHDurango Herald

Partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, Delivers Facilities Improvements to Marietta High School

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Marietta City School District is investing in improving the High School café, kitchen, and concession stand with Energy Optimizers, USA. As a member of the META Solutions Educational Purchasing Co-op, the District will be able to tap into the LED Lighting and Energy Savings Program through the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia. This program enables the district to make these improvements at no additional expense to taxpayers while ensuring the best possible pricing.
Indiana StateThe Lebanon Reporter

Indiana schools to receive $666 million in rescue funds

The U.S. Department of Education announced last Thursday the approval of Indiana’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. Indiana’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain...
Educationjocoreport.com

Merit Pay Boosts Student Success

RALEIGH — How much say should the public have about public education? Parental revolts against “wokeness” fads in the classroom are all the rage right now, but gaps between public preferences and the practice of public education didn’t suddenly begin a few months ago. They’ve been around for decades. In...
Educationoksenate.gov

Free career guidance test now available for high school students

OKLAHOMA CITY – Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, Oklahoma’s high school students will join thousands of other students around the country in taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. Officially signed into law during the legislative session, a ceremonial signing was held last week at the Capitol for Senate Bill 642. Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, was the Senate author of the measure and said it will provide another free tool for students as they begin examining possible careers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy