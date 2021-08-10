Cancel
Salt Lake City’s Ken Garff Automotive purchases Earnhardt Kia in North Phoenix

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Garff Automotive Group has purchased Earnhardt Kia, which became Ken Garff Kia effective yesterday, Aug. 9. “We have been interested for some time in expanding our dealership footprint into the Arizona market and are thrilled to now be present through this acquisition,” said John Garff, president of Ken Garff Enterprises. “When my grandfather founded Ken Garff Automotive Group in 1932 in Salt Lake City, he built the company on the principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a practice that lives on today.”

