Token Creek Chamber Music Festival
The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival welcomes audiences to four unique programs: Jazz at Token Creek, Aug. 24 & 25, Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, Aug. 28 & 29, An Evening of Bach and Haydn, Sept. 1, and Finale, Sept. 4 & 5. These programs are live in the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival Barn, with social distancing measures in place. Concerts will also be livestreamed. For tickets and program details, visit the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival website.www.wpr.org
