Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How This Social-Media Strategist Turned Founder Gets Her Skin So Good

By Daise Bedolla, @daisebedolla
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. When she looks back at her skin-care routine from a decade ago, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye wishes she could give her younger self two tips. First and foremost: Read the ingredient labels. “Fresh out of college, I was very about marketing and sometimes even about just the packaging versus asking, How does this product work with the rest of my routine? What is it actually doing to my skin?” N’Diaye-Mbaye, a former social-media strategist and former Glossier product developer, learned the hard way: When some brands talk about “brightening” the skin, what they really mean is “bleaching.” A label doesn’t offer every single piece of pertinent information — it doesn’t disclose the exact percentages of each ingredient in the product, for example — but it’s a good starting point to identifying certain ingredients like hydroquinone, a common skin-lightening agent that N’Diaye-Mbaye avoids.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Skin Conditions#Social Media#Oil Can#The Beauty Group#Harper S Bazaar Or Vogue#Sephora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Hair CareRefinery29

I Got The Trendy Version Of This ’70s Supermodel Haircut

When you identify as having fine hair, the concept of "supermodel" volume probably feels like a pipe dream that could only be fueled by an entire aerosol can of mousse. As it turns out, though, even the finest hair can feel full of shape and body; it just takes the right haircut.
Makeupthezoereport.com

The Reverse Cat-Eye Is The Unexpected Eyeliner Trend Taking Over TikTok

Winged eyeliner has become one of the most popular makeup techniques in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. With enough practice, it’s easy to achieve on a daily basis, adding a subtle amount of glam to everyday makeup looks. The cat-eye is also incredibly versatile; the wings can be extended for a more dramatic effect and a bright shade of liner can totally transform the look. Recently, the reverse cat-eye trend has been circulating on social media — and it just might become your new favorite trick.
MakeupHello Magazine

This viral makeup tool is the most viewed beauty product on TikTok

We don't know about you, but we could spend hours scrolling through TikTok, especially videos that are full of revolutionary makeup tips and tricks to transform our daily routine. The app is responsible for some of our best beauty purchases, such as the iconic Face Halo makeup remover pads and...
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Do eyelash curlers really ruin your natural lashes? A viral video has claimed that our curlers are cutting and blunting our lashes, so we checked in with an expert

A lash technician has gone viral on TikTok for suggesting that eyelash curlers are wrecking our natural lashes. Ipek Ozcan, AKA @ipsbeauty who runs IPS Salon in London, posted a video of a client's lashes, some of which appeared to be blunt and cut short, which was apparently down to their use of eyelash curlers.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
Hair CareByrdie

Why the Shaved Head Is This Summer's Most Liberating Hair Trend

The last year hit the world like a wrecking ball, and it left many people feeling, for lack of better words, defeated. “A lot of people feel a bit weighed down amid the pandemic—how could they not?” Reuzel founder Robert-Jan Rietveld shares. “It's been an awful time in so many ways.”
Hair Carecoveteur.com

Yep—Summer Hair Loss Is a Real Thing

There are good things that come along with the summer season—fresh corn on the cob, peaches, cookouts, ice cream—and a few less than pleasant things, especially if you live in a city—smelly garbage, stifling humidity, being constantly drenched in sweat. And unfortunately for us, there's another item to add to the latter list: hair loss.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Always Avoided Face Oils, but Now I'm Hooked on This Instagram-Famous Product

As someone with extremely dry, acne-prone skin, I've learned it doesn't take much for a product to give me breakouts. I have to be picky about what I use, and I was definitely one of those people who was genuinely freaked out about the idea of facial oils. I mean, putting oil onto my face? It sounded like a recipe for disaster, so I've always chosen to steer clear of them, no matter how loved and recommended they are by my friends and coworkers. However, sometimes during late night social media scrolls, I end up buying products I normally wouldn't. That's how I ended up purchasing every single product from influencer Shea Marie's new skin-care line, The Feelist. The standout product I can no longer live without? The Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil ($98).
Internetmediapost.com

How Social Media Is Failing Luxury Brands

The following was previously published in an earlier edition of Social Media Insider. Social media promotion is far from a surefire way to attract affluent consumers. That’s according to luxury marketing consultancy Unity Marketing, whose recent study posits that “social media is grossly underperforming luxury companies’ expectations.”. “Social media is...
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

GLAMOUR Tries: We tested the Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask to see if it really helps to smooth skin

Furrowed brows are a thing of the past. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. There's no better pastime than testing out the coolest new skincare/makeup/hair trends and snazzy innovations in beauty tech from the comfort of your own home. That said, there's nothing more frustrating than spending upwards of £100 on a new at-home facial system or snazzy pair of hair straighteners, only to find out they don't *actually* work.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

This Clever TikTok Hack Gives Flat Hair Major Volume In Seconds

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're on TikTok, you'll know just how many smart hairstyling hacks are doing the rounds. HairTok is a thing, and it's huge. From heatless curls (using socks or a dressing gown cord to create beachy waves without hot tools) to the one-minute messy bun hack (which takes the chore out of the notoriously difficult up-do), hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike love to share the tricks they've discovered. More often than not, they're total game-changers.
Retailbetches.com

The Most Unbelievable Claims Celebs Have Made About How Their Skin Looks So Good

In my free time, I like to overthink all of the potentially embarrassing things I’ve ever done or said in front of other human beings. On the off chance that I have run out of things to cringe over, I give my nerves a break from roasting myself and instead put the heat on a topic that’s been hammered into my little noggin since I first developed spatial awareness: why do celebrities look so good, and how can I do it, too?!
Skin CareClickOnDetroit.com

Dermatologist warns against using old makeup

With the pandemic keeping people home more than ever before, so many people took a break from wearing makeup -- and that might mean there is some old makeup lurking in a drawer or a makeup bag. But it’s important not to just throw any old makeup onto your face,...
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get It Glowing ASAP

Glowing skin is always having a moment. Makeup tries to emulate it. Skin care products like serums try to perfect it. It's that ineffable glow that oozes youth, a full night's rest, daily meditation, and a ton of expensive facials. But getting that elusive glow is really just about pinpointing the root causes of dullness and treating those sneaky issues.
Internethealthcareittoday.com

The Goods and Bads of Social Media

There’s a lot to love about social media. There’s a lot to hate about social media. Turns out that this is true about so many aspects of life. You have to take the good with the bad. However, you don’t just throw something out because there’s some bad in it when there’s a lot of good in it as well. However, it does mean you have to optimize your experience so you can enjoy it. Maximize the good and minimize the bad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy