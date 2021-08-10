‘I Don’t Want to Be Like a Family With My Co-Workers’

My 2-year-old daughter is singing a song about kittens and mittens to her good friends the monkey and the dinosaur. The afternoon sun cuts through the curtains, making everything soft and shimmery, and I’m struck with disbelief that this magnificent little girl is mine. Then, she summons me to go round and round with her — a twirling game that inevitably leaves her a little wobbly and me completely enfeebled. As we spin, I think of the emails I forgot to reply to, the lunch I haven’t made yet, and the Twitter social hierarchies I’m way too invested in. I berate myself for arts and crafts I haven’t researched, and plans I haven’t made because I’m still too scared for plans. The plans I had in the before-times all went by the wayside, and I’ve tried to make peace with them being gone. One of those plans was having another baby.