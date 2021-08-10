Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘I Don’t Want to Be Like a Family With My Co-Workers’

By Alison Green
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI work for a nonprofit organization. My department is a very close-knit one, with lots of talk about being “a family” and always being willing to help people out on projects even if it isn’t in our job description. I make a point of being firm about work-life boundaries. I...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsromper.com

What If I Just Don’t Want To Have A Second Baby Anymore?

My 2-year-old daughter is singing a song about kittens and mittens to her good friends the monkey and the dinosaur. The afternoon sun cuts through the curtains, making everything soft and shimmery, and I’m struck with disbelief that this magnificent little girl is mine. Then, she summons me to go round and round with her — a twirling game that inevitably leaves her a little wobbly and me completely enfeebled. As we spin, I think of the emails I forgot to reply to, the lunch I haven’t made yet, and the Twitter social hierarchies I’m way too invested in. I berate myself for arts and crafts I haven’t researched, and plans I haven’t made because I’m still too scared for plans. The plans I had in the before-times all went by the wayside, and I’ve tried to make peace with them being gone. One of those plans was having another baby.
RelationshipsBrunswick News

I want to get my ears pierced like my sister did!

I’m a 15-year-old boy, and I want to get my ears pierced just like my 17-year-old big sister. I think she’s now had her ears pierced for about a year already. My parents have said no to me every time I have asked them and trust me — I have asked them in a nice and polite way every single time.
JesusThought Catalog

I Don’t Want To Be The Bigger Person Anymore

I don’t want to be the bigger person anymore. I don’t want to put in the hours of self-work. I don’t want to see people as humans who are healing from their wounds. I don’t want to accept your apologies. I don’t want to understand that people’s behaviors are a result of their childhood trauma. I don’t want to be compassionate and full of empathy.
TechnologyNew York Post

Can I tell my co-workers to pay attention in a Zoom call?

In Zoom meetings, I’ve noticed that people feel free to check their phones and do e-mail. Others turn off their cameras, so who knows if they are paying attention? I find this distracting and rude when I present. Can I say something even if I’m not the boss?. When meetings...
KidsSlate

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Did to Our Nanny Almost a Decade Ago

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I had to return to work when our first child was 4 months old, and my husband and I decided to get a nanny. We found Maria through an agency, and she ticked all our boxes. She was wonderful with our daughter and always followed our directions. I will always be extremely grateful for how Maria helped out our family, but I never considered her part of the family, and this is/was the problem. I would like to think I was always kind to Maria and treated her well, but perhaps only seeing her as an employee was unkind?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

After my parents died, I cut my siblings out of my life for good. I don’t regret it

Standing in a Missouri funeral parlor, feet from my 89-year-old father’s casket, the strident voice of my older sister battered my ears. My other siblings were spread around the room, including one newly contacted brother: a complete stranger to me. My eyes locked for a moment with another brother, sitting in a chair. He was the only full sibling with whom I still communicated and had been at my side at the hospital when my father died.For nearly six years, we’d been saying goodbye in one way or another. Dad, a handsome widower, had been diagnosed with dementia in 2014,...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.
EntertainmentVogue

“What If I Don’t Want My Old Life Back?”

At first, like everyone, I hated lockdown. The pandemic was (is) scary and weird, and my life changed drastically. I stopped commuting into work, I stopped socialising in the office, I stopped seeing my friends at the weekend, and I haven’t been to visit my parents in over a year.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy