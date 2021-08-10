Consumer safety groups ring alarm on America’s poppy seed supply

Supplements are meant to do just that—supplement your diet, so you get all the nutrients you need. But some have harmful effects that can send you to the emergency department, says Susan Farrell, MD, Contributing Editor at Harvard Health. In one 10-year study, "researchers looked at surveillance data from 63 hospital emergency departments to estimate the annual number of ED visits associated with adverse effects from dietary supplements," she writes. "The authors defined 'dietary supplements' as herbal or complementary products, and vitamin or amino acid micronutrients. Read on to see which 4 products in particular sent these people to the emergency department—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.