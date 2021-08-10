Consumer safety groups ring alarm on America’s poppy seed supply
Unwashed poppy seeds and poppy seed tea could be contaminated with dangerous levels of opioids. Poppy seeds come from the poppy plant, Papaver somniferum. While the seeds contain minute amounts of opiates, other parts of the poppy plant such as the straw and latex (the milky white fluid within the pod) contain potentially high levels of intoxicating opiate compounds like codeine and morphine. As a result, careless handling of the seeds can lead to contamination during harvesting and processing.www.nutraingredients-usa.com
Comments / 11