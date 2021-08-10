Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending cornerstone of Biden agenda to House

Michael R. Blood The Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) – The California Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday, Aug. 7, not to endorse any candidate in the looming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, sidestepping a potentially nasty fight over a GOP favorite that threatened to divide Republicans and depress turnout in the nationally watched race. The lopsided vote to skip an endorsement – supported by about 90% of delegates attending a virtual party meeting – reflected concerns that an internal feud among candidates and their supporters would cleave party ranks and sour Republicans who wouldn’t bother to vote if their candidate of choice was snubbed. There are 24 Republicans on the recall ballot, with leading contenders in.