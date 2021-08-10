Cancel
Just In: Memphis Grizzlies Sign Yves Pons

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago
After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, former Tennessee Volunteers Yves Pons joined the Memphis Grizzlies, and it did not take him long to impress in the summer league setting with several stellar blocks and dunks.

Today, the Grizzlies organization announced they are signing the former SEC Defensive Player of the Year to the team. Below is the press release from the team.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward Yves Pons. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."

"Pons (6-5 ½, 206) was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2021 after starting all 26 games and averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.81 blocks in 28.5 minutes as a senior at the University of Tennessee. Pons was named to the 2021 SEC All-Tournament Team and 2021 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team during his senior season with the Volunteers. As a junior, Pons was named 2019-20 SEC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 2.35 blocks per game."

"Undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old appeared in 116 games (70 starts) over his four-year career with the Vols and averaged 5.7 points, 3.23 rebounds, 1.81 blocks and 0.6 assists in 20.1 minutes. The Fuveau, France, native left Tennessee ranked eighth in school history in total blocks (137)."

Pons became a fan favorite during his time on Rocky Top, and the flying Frenchman will now get to represent the state where he is beloved by many on the professional level.

