Q. What is the difference between all the different types of salmon? Sockeye? Coho? Pink Keta? What should I be looking for when I go to buy?. A. To give birth, salmon undergo a treacherous journey from the ocean to fresh water, traveling thousands of miles to find the best spot to lay their spawn. It is during this journey when salmon are often harvested before making their way to your local seafood department. The varieties of salmon may differ in their looks, flavors and where they grow from one another, but they all can have a positive impact on our diets.