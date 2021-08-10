City Announces Plans for Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites

The City of Jacksonville announces additional COVID-19 testing sites to address increase testing capacity across the region. The proposed legislation would use $4 million of federal relief funds to combat the local surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Agape Family Health and Telescope Health, which have previously managed testing sites for the City of Jacksonville, would operate the three facilities.

"As we continue to respond to COVID-19 in Jacksonville, it is important that citizens throughout our community have access to testing,” said City Council President Sam Newby. “I am grateful to Mayor Curry and his administration for their leadership in making this testing available and accessible to everyone in Jacksonville."

Locations would include:

Lane Wiley Senior Center

6710 Wiley Rd. – 32210

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

4545 Moncrief Rd. – 32209

Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center)

540 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266

“Access to testing is an important part of our continued COVID-19 response efforts. Accurate and timely testing empowers citizens to make better decisions to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. I am grateful to members of my team and our partners at Agape Family Health and Telescope Health for making these testing sites possible,” said Mayor Lenny Curry.

Plans for two more locations to be operated by the Department of Health will be located at the following Community Centers:

Emmett Reed Community Center

1093 W. 6th St. – 32209

Cuba Hunter Community Center

4380 Bedford Rd. – 32207