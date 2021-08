Hughes (calf) was activated off the non-football injury list Tuesday, the Bills' official site reports. Hughes has been in the league since 2010, so we assume he'll have no problem getting back up to speed, especially since he's also experienced in Leslie Frazier's defense. Hughes turns 33 this week, and at this stage of his career he's a key rotational piece instead of an every-down guy. That said, he stands a good chance of starting and hitting 4-6 sacks.