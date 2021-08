I am about to say something that is hardly ever said about the Texas Rangers. The pitching future looks bright. There are valid complaints to have about the Rangers ownership and front office. But the Rangers have done something impressive during this rebuild that cannot be argued. The pitching in the organization is good. Very good………in fact………it may be the deepest most talented collection of arms put together in the history of the organization. Top to bottom there are actual future major league pitchers throughout the system. More importantly, they are all under control and give the Rangers a lot of ways to go forward in development. The fact remains that you can never have enough pitching. Let’s go through the system and look at pitchers who look like big players. Let’s start at the bottom and work our way up. Some of these guys may not make it above the current level they are in. * indicates bullpen arm.