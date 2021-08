“We’re gonna bring you the rock and roll!” Dave Grohl bellowed two songs into Foo Fighters’ set at Lollapalooza on Sunday night (Aug. 1). This declaration wasn’t a surprise -- it arrived as the band was tearing through a face-melting take on “The Pretender” -- but also served as a reminder that Foo Fighters were the only rock-band main stage headliner of the 2021 festival, following Miley Cyrus, Tyler, The Creator and Post Malone at Grant Park in Chicago.