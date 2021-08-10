Anderson County to keep tax rate same

Chief Deputy Nick Webb discusses the bids for medical services with the Anderson County Commissioners Court during Monday’s meeting. Pennylynn Webb

Anderson County is getting ready to set its tax rate and budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

On Monday, the Commissioners Court approved a proposed tax rate of $0.612808 per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year, with $0.536928 for maintenance and operation and $0.075880 for the debt rate.

The Commissioners set Monday, Aug. 23 as the public hearing for county’s proposed tax rate and budget.

Sheriff Rudy Flores’ Chief Deputy Nick Webb addressed the Commissioners Court about medical services for Anderson County Jail.

Webb informed the court that their current medical service, Core Health, said they would be increasing their charges for services and had gone up 128% for 16-hour care seven days a week, doubling the price and going up beyond the county’s contract agreed increase of 3%. Webb put out a new bid for 24-hour, seven day a week care and received bids from three services: Core Health at a rate of $821,000, TurnKey at a rate of $608,000 and Southern Health Partners at a rate of $527,000.

The commissioners approved the bid from Southern Health Partners and amended to the 2022 proposed budget to add $175,000 to jail medical services.

For transparency, Webb also went before the court to report the Sheriff’s Office wanted to purchase a lawn mower for jail maintenance out of the sheriff’s forfeiture funds in the amount of $5,257.89. The item required no approval from the court.

For public comments, Tony Rhone addressed the court about making private roads public roads.

Roy Finch, CEO of Palestine Regional Medical Center was on the agenda to discuss a shortage of nursing staff, however, Finch asked for the item to be taken off this agenda.

During the meeting the commissioners also approved:

• the preliminary plat for the preposed Oak Crest Subdivision, located on Anderson County Road 2302;

• the consent agenda items including budget amendments, payment of the bills, utility crossing county roads, order number O-05-2021 imposing hotel occupancy tax and the minutes from the regular meeting on July 26 and the special meeting on Aug. 2;

• a petition to lower the speed limit on ACR 137 from 60 mph to 35 mph;

• the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles imposition of optional fees for the year 2022;

• a November general election for constitutional amendments;

• an interlocal agreement with the city of Frankston for a special election with regard to alcohol sales;

• an interlocal agreement with Neches Independent School District for a special election for the School Board Trustee position left open by the resignation of Mark Owens;

• an interlocal contract with East Texas Council of Governments for database maintenance with regard to the county’s 9-1-1 addressing;

• and the 2022 sheriff and constable fees.

With no further business the meeting adjourned at 10:20 a.m.