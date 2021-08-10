Cancel
InvestorNewsBreaks "" TRxADE HEALTH INC.'s (NASDAQ: MEDS) Bonum Health Launches eGift Card Program

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and health care platform, today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has launched an electronic gift card program as an innovative new way for uninsured and under-insured consumers to gain access to health care. Bonum Healths electronic gift cards (Bonum Health eGift(TM)) are pre-paid digital passes that can be personalized and electronically gifted to individuals or large groups. "We are pleased to announce our eGift card program, offering pre-paid digital passes to provide streamlined access to health care for the most vulnerable, uninsured and underinsured individuals," said Ashton Maaraba, president of Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We believe there is a significant opportunity in working closely with businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 that may no longer offer insurance to employees as a result."

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
