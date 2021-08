Over the next few days, a Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus will run various routes of the picturesque town of Wels in the Austrian state of Upper Austria (Oberösterreich). The vehicle will be tested as part of the Hydro-Motion mobility project, which is unique to Austria and a result of collaboration between the Austrian state of Upper Austria, the town of Wels, the transport companies Fronius and Solaris, as well as transport service providers Wels Linien, SAB Tours and OÖVV. A press conference attended by all project participants was held today.