Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update at Jean Marie Copper-Gold Project
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey, soil sampling and geological mapping at its flagship Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project").www.streetinsider.com
