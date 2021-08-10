Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update at Jean Marie Copper-Gold Project

Cancel
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey, soil sampling and geological mapping at its flagship Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project").

