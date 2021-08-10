Coralville man wanted on several warrants accused of breaking into a Hills shed
A Coralville man wanted on several warrants was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a Hills shed. Police say the incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 400 block of Brady Street. 47-year-old Kory Vedepo of Holiday Road was called in for a report of him breaking into a shed on the property. While en route, the deputy was informed that Vedepo had several warrants, and was taken into custody.www.1630kcjj.com
