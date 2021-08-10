City of Jacksonville announces plans for 3 additional COVID-19 testing sites

(The video above is from a previous report)

On Tuesday, the City of Jacksonville announced plans for three additional COVID-19 testing sites to address the increase in testing demand across the region.

As the coronavirus surges on the First Coast, it's become increasingly difficult for those exposed or ill to find and schedule a free rapid test.

The city says the proposed legislation would use $4 million of federal relief funds to combat the local surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Agape Family Health and Telescope Health, which have previously managed testing sites for the City of Jacksonville, would operate the three facilities.

"As we continue to respond to COVID-19 in Jacksonville, it is important that citizens throughout our community have access to testing,” said City Council President Sam Newby via press release. “I am grateful to Mayor Curry and his administration for their leadership in making this testing available and accessible to everyone in Jacksonville."

Locations would include:

Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road, 32210

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center located at 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209

Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center) located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, 32266

Jacksonville Mayor Curry says the locations will be introduced as emergency legislation at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

“Access to testing is an important part of our continued COVID-19 response efforts. Accurate and timely testing empowers citizens to make better decisions to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors...,” said Curry.

Plans for two more locations to be operated by the Department of Health will be located at the following Community Centers:

Emmett Reed Community Center located at 1093 W. 6th Street, 32209

Cuba Hunter Community Center located at 4380 Bedford Road, 32207

For the last few weeks, the Duval County Health Department's COVID-19 testing site downtown has been overwhelmed with people needing tests, with lines hundreds of people long .

At local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, which had dozens of daily COVID-19 testing appointments available months back, are either booking multiple days in advance or not at all.