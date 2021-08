Ciara looks sporty and breezy in her latest Instagram video post. The “1,2 Step” singer posted a video yesterday of her holding backpacks from her newest business venture, Dare to Roam. For the ensemble, Ciara popped in a reflective blue tracksuit with a white top underneath. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) When it came down to shoes, she broke out a pair of bright white high-top sneakers, which features a semi-thick sole. Ciara is no stranger to sportswear, with some of her most worn brands being Nike, Adidas and Human Nation — which is her and...