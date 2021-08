Rising patient numbers are placing further strain on the NHS across the country, with major hospitals declaring “black alerts” over bed shortages and more operations being cancelled.Hospital chiefs have warned the NHS is now the busiest it has ever been, and the health secretary, Sajid Javid, has accepted the health service will need more investment.In recent weeks hospitals across England have seen record levels of non-Covid patients turning up at A&E, with a lack of intensive care beds meaning routine surgeries, including for some cancer patients, have been cancelled across England.It comes as the UK recorded 29,612 new Covid cases...