City Council OKs 'no parking' on roads in Champ Park

City offices : Kokomo City Hall on July 2, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo City Council approved an ordinance that prohibits parking on the roads in Championship Park.

The board Monday voted unanimously to pass the ordinance on second and final reading. The ordinance amends the city’s “No Parking Generally” ordinance and prohibits parking along Championship Way, between Veterans Memorial Drive and Markland Avenue, and on Veterans Memorial Drive, between Goyer Road and Championship Park itself. A violation of the city’s parking laws is punishable by a $20 fine.

As previously reported by the Tribune, visitors to Championship Park have parked along the road — whether to walk a shorter distance or due to lack of parking space — since the opening of the park, causing traffic jams when cars going opposite ways meet. The city recently added two overflow parking lots, increasing the park’s parking capacity from 365 to 567, to combat the issue.

The city also added a “Veterans Memorial Parking Only” sign near the Veterans Memorial Park, as visitors to Championship Park have parked in the memorial’s parking lot much to the dismay of Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.

Paul told the council that patrons of the ballparks were still parking in the memorial’s parking spaces despite the newly added sign. He asked the council to consider making it a fineable offense for those not visiting the Veterans Memorial Park to park in its spaces.

“I’ve spent hours out there watching people park, and they’ve used our parking for vans, RVs and trailers and buses and all kinds of stuff,” Paul said. “We have a sign up there that the city put up ... that apparently didn’t work. ... When our veterans can’t even park out there because the parking lot is full, that’s sad.”

Council President Matt Grecu, R-At large, said the council would “keep an eye” on the situation.

Additionally, the following roads are now labeled as “Limited Parking,” where drivers now can only park for two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

Buckeye Street, between Superior and Taylor streets.

Main Street, between Superior and Taylor streets.

Sycamore Street, between Union and Washington streets.

Walnut Street, between Union and Washington streets.

Mulberry Street, between Union and Washington streets.

Lastly, the ordinance also lowers the speed limit in a school zone from 30 mph to 25 mph when children are present and adds the word “university” into the ordinance so that Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo are now included. Both areas around the colleges have seen an uptick in walking traffic over the past several years. The city defines a “school zone” as any road within that one city block and immediately next to a school.