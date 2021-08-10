Joey Hilbert Joins F.S.C. Skateboards Team

Australian brand F.S.C. added San Diego’s Joey Hilbert to the team last week, and his intro part is on point with power, style, and super quick flick. Congrats!. The 100% skater-owned and operated company takes a different approach to skate commerce: The riders design the graphics, and they’re the ones who sell and even ship the decks out! That’s the kind of hands-on service you don’t really experience very much anymore, and it’s pretty sick to see a brand’s team take that much pride in their work (the acronym does stand for Fun Skateboard Collection, after all). But, Joey… did you know what you were getting yourself into? You might be working overtime in the shipping department between clips, homeboy.