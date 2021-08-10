Premiere: Pearl & The Oysters Share New Single, “Evening Sun”

New Zealand-born, Vancouver-based artist, Niki Kennedy took part in a month-long music production class taught by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Ryan Tedder, which challenged attendees to write and complete one song every ten days. The rapid pace of the course combined with all of the methods and tips Tedder shared led to the first song Niki wrote as part of the program, “Fall Back Into You”. “The pace didn’t allow us to hold ourselves back in writing, like so many songwriters often do”. With the challenge of creating a song from a vibe and approaching her art from her feelings as opposed to looking at it logically, “Fall Back Into You” was born.