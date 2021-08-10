Cancel
Premiere: Pearl & The Oysters Share New Single, “Evening Sun”

By Caleb Campbell
Cover picture for the articleFrench-American duo Pearl & The Oysters are returning this year with their third full-length album Flowerland. The new LP from Joachim Polack and Juliette Davis is their first based out of LA and is a perfect soundtrack to fading summer bliss. Breezy throwback pop melodies and a beautiful welcoming warmth are balanced with a certain underlying melancholy as the band subtly reflects on climate anxiety and depression.

